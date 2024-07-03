Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.61. 2,046,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,880,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $547.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

