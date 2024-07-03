Wanchain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,096,941 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

