Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $62.77

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $67.95. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 265,408 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

