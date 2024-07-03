Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 114,372 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.79% of Kornit Digital worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.