Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 114,372 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.79% of Kornit Digital worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

