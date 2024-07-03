Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 7,734,400 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

SGMO stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

