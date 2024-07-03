Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 375,829 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,829 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $66,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 1.1 %

WHD opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

