Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 426,945 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $46,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 2,564.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $406,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $1,565,186. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.