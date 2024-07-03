Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $37,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

