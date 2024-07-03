Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Addus HomeCare worth $31,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.