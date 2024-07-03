Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,812 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

