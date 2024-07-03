Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $63,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $101.04 and a one year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

