Wasatch Advisors LP Has $18.67 Million Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $407,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in HCI Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,100,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCI. Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

