Wasatch Advisors LP Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

