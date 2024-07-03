Wasatch Advisors LP Has $20.95 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,019,409 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 349,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

