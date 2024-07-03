Wasatch Advisors LP Has $21.92 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $59.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

