Wasatch Advisors LP Has $29.38 Million Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,329 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.70% of EZCORP worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EZPW opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.