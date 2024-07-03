Wasatch Advisors LP Has $44.72 Million Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $44,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 223,376 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after acquiring an additional 353,236 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,854,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,393 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506 over the last 90 days. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.20 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

