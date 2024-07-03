Wasatch Advisors LP Has $46.34 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535,753 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.56% of Sally Beauty worth $46,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

