Wasatch Advisors LP Has $57.89 Million Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,746 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $57,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DLocal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 371.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

DLO opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

