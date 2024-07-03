Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $45.01 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,011,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,101,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Carter’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 626,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CRI opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

