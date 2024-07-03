Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $52.57 Million Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 288,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,565,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Standex International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

