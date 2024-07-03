Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,272,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,988,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.0 %

BROS opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 232.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.