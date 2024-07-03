Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 3,346 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $64,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $588,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

