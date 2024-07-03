Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 593,641 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in CTS were worth $45,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $97,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $97,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,780 shares of company stock worth $2,326,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

