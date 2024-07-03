Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,020 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,664,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,230 shares of company stock worth $4,113,923. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.