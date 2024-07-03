Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 1,942 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

