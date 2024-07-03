Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 21,081 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.55% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $42,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,571,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.