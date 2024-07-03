Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 216,969 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,969 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.07. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

