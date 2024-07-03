Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 221,236 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,236 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $34,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $362,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $828.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $754.34 and its 200 day moving average is $692.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock worth $61,382,161. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.