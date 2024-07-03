Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 28,187 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Axos Financial worth $56,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE:AX opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

