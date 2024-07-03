Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 392,919 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392,919 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

