Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,638 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $45,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

