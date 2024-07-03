Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

