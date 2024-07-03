WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Hits $132.35 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $132.35 million and $4.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Get WAX alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03838746 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,914,809.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.