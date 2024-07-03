WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $39.10 or 0.00064324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $1,955.32 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

