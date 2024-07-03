Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4212 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

