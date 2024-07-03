Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,487 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE EOD opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.