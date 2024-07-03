Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,487 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EOD opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

