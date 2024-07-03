West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

