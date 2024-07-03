Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.71

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 521201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

