Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

