Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.95 and its 200 day moving average is $342.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 136.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,696,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

