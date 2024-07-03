Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

