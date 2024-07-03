Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.08

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 137576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $537.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,940 over the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xometry by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.