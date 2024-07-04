1,006 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $321.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.14 and a 200 day moving average of $359.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

