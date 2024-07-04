1,787 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $272.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.22 and its 200 day moving average is $248.52. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $180.47 and a 1 year high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

