2,331 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

