8,793 Shares in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.59. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

