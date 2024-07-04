89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in 89bio by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $735.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

