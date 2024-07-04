A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.32

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.32 and traded as low as C$28.36. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$28.80, with a volume of 16,300 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.32. The stock has a market cap of C$420.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.05.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

