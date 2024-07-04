AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

